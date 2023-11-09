In a world where men are less likely to call for help or seek help at their lowest, high-performance coach Bertrand Ngampa is an inspiring testament to the power of determination and grit. He is on a mission to empower men and shatter mental health stigmas, particularly for black men and minorities.

Bertrand Ngampa is a High-Performance Optimization Strategist. He is the creator of a high-achieving coaching and advisory firm. He is a former military member turned best-selling author, writer, speaker, podcaster, content developer, and consultant. Bertrand Ngampa is a true pioneer, a relentless go-getter who not only talks the talk but walks the walk. He is the driving force behind “The 1% Man,” a Self-improvement and Mental Health platform that empowers men to break free from self-limiting beliefs.

With a proven track record and an unwavering commitment to self-improvement, Bertrand Ngampa is a force to be reckoned with. Bertrand’s primary aim is to shatter mental health barriers, especially for black men and minorities. He encourages individuals to connect with their true purpose, community, family, and legacy.

Bertrand’s diverse portfolio spans various sectors, including supplements, energy drinks, real estate, fintech, and a non-profit offering free health services to black individuals.