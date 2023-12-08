On today’s edition of Health Corner, Dr. Maged El-Malecki, a certified dentist in Dubai and Boston, speaks on his journey towards becoming a dentist, his practice, and plans for expansion. Dr. El-Malecki is the founder and Dental Director at Boston Dental, a dental clinic committed to oral and dental well-being.

In this episode, Dr. Malecki sheds light on his entry into dental medicine and the factors behind his choice to establish his Boston practice. In his own words, “Boston’s landscape for healthcare” inspired the establishment of Boston Dental Clinic as a distinguished dental practice designed “to focus on the things dentistry wasn’t answering in Boston.”

Thanks to extensive use of cutting-edge technology, premiere customer service and innovations, Boston Dental has grown in size and reach, with the establishment of three additional practices in Downtown Boston; and a current team of 12 top-skilled dentists who can provide answers and solutions for complex dental situations and care.