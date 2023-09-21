Parenting a child with ADHD is challenging, and no one understands this better than Dana Kay, who is not only a neurodiverse child’s parent but also the founder and CEO of the ADHD Thrive Institute and the brain behind the ADHD Thrive Method 4 Kids program.

As the mother of an ADHD kid, Dana understands the freedom achievable after parents learn to lessen ADHD symptoms. Dana has created several customized programs to address the symptoms of ADHD in children based on years of research and life experience. Dana’s work has appeared in Forbes, Authority Magazine, Medium, Influencive, Thrive Global, and other publications.

Dana learned from experience that specialists prefer providing medication as the initial step in treating an ADHD child. However, medicating her youngster proved to have more drawbacks than advantages. Dana began to research more and discovered that standard medicine adopts a ‘cookie-cutter approach’ to treating persons with ADHD.

Dana believes that when it comes to children with ADHD, there is one factor that parents can readily control: food. Dana began her family’s journey by removing junk food and inflammatory items from the kitchen and replacing them with micronutrient-rich organic fruits and veggies. She complemented these with gluten-free cereals, grass-fed animal protein, and omega-3 fatty acids. Dana noticed that her son’s hyperactivity had subsided and that he was thinking more rationally.

A daily dosage of exercise, whether it is playing soccer, jumping on a trampoline, dancing, or riding a bike, can help youngsters with ADHD. Exercise promotes dopamine production, popularly known as the “feel-good” hormone.

Dana Kay’s purpose is to assist families in naturally reducing ADHD symptoms so that children with ADHD can succeed at home, school, and life. Dana offers free training seminars on her YouTube channel to provide parents of ADHD children with the tools they need to support their children. She also provides a free seminar that walks you through the methods necessary to reduce ADHD symptoms in youngsters.