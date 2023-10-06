One of the intelligent minds behind the ongoing revolutionization in the construction industry is Ayad Chammas. He is a construction technology expert, venture capitalist, environmentalist and AI enthusiast whose over two decades of experience operating in the construction industry has helped him understand the challenges and the much-needed innovations to fix these challenges.

According to Ayad, the construction industry today is facing three major challenges: first, aligning the goals of the stakeholders (contractors, architects, engineers and customers), and there needs to be a holistic technological attempt to solve this problem. The second challenge for the construction industry is the issue of sustainability. As one of the largest sectors globally with millions of participants, ESG (Environmental Social Corporate Governance) and sustainability is not only an initiative but a social responsibility that all hands must be on deck to achieve a safer and cleaner environment for all.

Lastly, adopting Artificial Intelligence in construction couldn’t have come at a better time. Irrespective of the fears regarding AI’s rising popularity, Ayad believes that leveraging AI in construction can make the technological challenges plaguing the industry, like data management IP, more effective. In his words, “the application of data management in construction enables the efficient collection and use of construction data.” Ayad believes using AI in construction technology will improve everything from quality control and defect detection to predictive maintenance and real-time project monitoring.

According to Ayad, the adoption of newer technologies like Robotics at every stage of construction, including the ideation, 3D printing of the said design, the complete automation of the entire construction process and even the possibility of deploying robots to construction sites makes for an exciting future for construction, one which Ayad is excited about and is championing as an industry leader. Robotics adoption will also handle complications, paving the way for a future in which AI and human expertise collaborate to transform construction procedures.