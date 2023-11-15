Since up to 75% of Americans are said to be chronically dehydrated, Caliwater aims to close the gap by providing consumers with a tasty, low sugar, cactus water substitute. Caliwater was founded with love, passion, and a specific goal in mind: to improve the planet and encourage eco-friendly, healthy living.

The creators of Caliwater, actor and fitness enthusiast Oliver Trevena and actress Vanessa Hudgens, are not only enthusiastic about wellbeing but also about providing a variety of functional drinks and strengthening the connection between people and the environment. Oliver mentioned that Caliwater was influenced by the alluring scenery of California and the deliciousness of carefully selected prickly pear cactus fruit from the Sonoran Desert.

Each can of Caliwater contains 25-35 calories, 5-6 grams of sugar, is Kosher, vegan, and non-GMO, meaning everyone can enjoy this beverage. Adults will particularly find that Caliwater is an excellent mixer for alcoholic drinks and helps stave off the terrible hangover that comes after a crazy night out.

Cactus water is hailed as a natural remedy for a plethora of health issues, including hangovers, inflammation, and digestive issues, cactus water is a nutrient-dense, antioxidant-rich beverage that is naturally low in calories and sugar, making it an excellent choice for health-conscious individuals. Popular among athletes and those leading an active lifestyle, cactus water contains five naturally occurring electrolytes, which is why it is known for its hydrating properties.

Prickly pears are among the most sustainable crops in nature since they use 80% less water than other crops and can be cultivated without the use of artificial pesticides or fertilizers. Caliwater sells all of its beverages in recyclable cans as part of our commitment to environmentally friendly packaging.