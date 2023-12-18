Financial planning can help businesses meet their tax requirements, save a lot of money, and earn tax benefits. As Brady Slack rightly put it, his years of experience managing business accounts, helping business owners reduce their tax bills, and putting more wealth in their pockets. Against this backdrop, Brady founded High Country Finance, and as the Senior Tax Advisor, he specializes in tax, accounting, and finance principles and methods in direct-to-consumer sales companies, business owners, entrepreneurs, and investors.

High Country Finance specializes in helping business owners, independent contractors, entrepreneurs, and investors reduce their tax bills and elevate their business and personal wealth. While appearing on Founder’s Story, Brady said High Country Finance prides itself on having top-notch customer service to help its clients reach their goals and increase their knowledge about taxes anytime its services are needed.