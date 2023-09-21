The business world is constantly changing, and it can be difficult for businesses of all sizes to keep up. That’s where Alok Gupta comes in.

Gupta is the founding partner and CEO of Loki Group, a U.S.-based advisory firm that helps businesses grow and succeed. He has over 22 years of experience as an entrepreneur and consultant, and he has helped businesses of all sizes in a variety of industries.

Gupta believes that the key to success in the business world is to focus on the value that your company offers. He says, “We see the world through a 360-degree lens.”

Gupta’s company, Loki Group, provides a comprehensive range of services, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A) advisory, strategy advisory, and capital raising. Loki Equity Ventures (LEV), a subsidiary of Loki Group, focuses on investing in businesses in the following industries: old world economy (particularly wood processing), supply chain technology, and IT services (particularly cybersecurity).

Gupta is known for his ability to provide sound advice to businesses on their most important and sensitive issues. He has a team of experienced professionals who can help businesses of all sizes navigate the complex and ever-changing business world.

If you are looking for a trusted advisor who can help your business grow and succeed, Alok Gupta and Loki Group are the right choice for you.