NEW YORK (PIX11) — Several U.S. and international organizations and are accepting donations to help the victims in Turkey and Syria after a 7.8 magnitude earthquake shattered the region on Monday.

More than 7,200 people have died and about 31,000 were injured, according to the latest data reported by the Associated Press on Tuesday afternoon.

Unicef in Turkey said thousands of children were already at risk in the war-torn region before the natural disaster complicated the situation.

“The images we’re seeing out of Syria and Türkiye are heart-wrenching,” said UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell said in a press release. “That the initial earthquake happened so early in the morning, when many children were fast asleep, made it even more dangerous, and the aftershocks bring continuing risks.”

Here are other organizations that are accepting donations:

Experts recommend donating money to reputable and registered organizations for a period of time because the agencies usually see a dip in funds weeks after an emergency, according to Charity Navigator. When it comes to crowdfunding sites, experts warn users to verify the campaign, the site said.