NEW YORK (PIX11) — Christmas came early for thousands of students across New York City Wednesday as Macy’s Santa Claus traded his sleigh for a plane, arriving at JFK airport for Operation Santa Claus.

More than 3,000 New York City public school students, many of them for the very first time, were excited to see Santa.

“I saw Santa,” said 7-year-old Jayden Floria. “I thought that he was in the North Pole, but he came.”

Operation Santa Claus is a 70-year-long tradition started by Shelley Della Rocca and her family to give back to special needs students across the city. She said that what began as a small parade on Brooklyn’s Myrtle Avenue has turned into a Christmas spectacle of festive music and marching bands.

“A lot of children, not only in the city, do not get gifts but many of the children can’t get out,” Rocca said. “Especially special needs. You can’t just put to words really the feeling, the synergy that’s going on here today. It’s electrifying.”

Donning his iconic red suit, Saint Nick arrived at JFK in style on a plane, with Mrs. Claus and their elves in tow, spreading not only gifts but also the true spirit of the holiday season.

A hangar at JFK transformed into a winter wonderland as Santa and his crew rode around on a train, impressing students like eight-year-old Royal Holder.

“It had a lot of red lights, and it looked good,” Holder said.

Schools Chancellor David Banks hopes this magical moment shows students the love and generosity of the season.

“In spite of all the crazy things that are happening all around our world it’s a special time of year,” said Banks. “We have to draw together and love one another, and it’s very important that they know that they are loved.”

Banks says he wants this unforgettable experience to be a moment students cherish forever.