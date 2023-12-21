NEW YORK (PIX11) — It will be a three-day extravaganza of more than 25,000 toys distributed in NYCHA and homeless shelters across the city. PIX11 News partnered with The First Responders Children’s Foundation and the NYPD to help viewers.

On Thursday, they delivered 250 toys to a Brooklyn shelter and hundreds of smilies in need.

In Spanish, Quijada Keysis told PIX11 she is excited to be in New York City for her first Christmas. She came to the city from Venezuela two months ago with her 1-year-old son Liam.

“It’s all about joy and spreading love in all five boroughs,” Inspector Victoria Perry, from NYPD’s Community Affairs Bureau.

The three-day toy express goes through Friday and is thanks to the work of the First Responders Children Foundation. They will be visiting 17 more NYCHA developments and several homeless shelters.

“We go into these communities and hopefully show these kids real public servants are heroes. They are not up on the screen. They are around them all the time, and they know them,” said Jillian Crane, the CEO of The First Responders Children’s Foundation.

If you have a story, reach out to Monica Morales at monica@pix11.com.