MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — It seems like every Sunday in December this year has been a rainy one, but that hasn’t stopped thousands of New Yorkers and tourists from heading to one of the most popular destinations in the world during the holidays.

Welcome to the Gift of Fifth Snowflake Stage.

Some members of this group performing are young people who have turned their lives around through life camp and the New York Department of Youth and Community Development.

“They got me from one point to the next, and now I am happy,” a 17-year-old performer who calls himself Amazin Ace told PIX11 News.

Another performer, Ty Lotto, 21-years-old, echoed the sentiment.

“I have hope now because I see what I can do,” Lotto said.

The performers were part of the Life Camp program affiliated with the NYC Department of Youth and Community Development.

“Life Camp gives people the tools that they need to turn their lives around,” Erica Ford, the CEO of Life Camp, told PIX11 News.

On the slightly drizzly last Sunday of the Gift of Fifth open street program, crowds were out enjoying The Other Reindeer carolers as they strolled down a vehicular-free Fifth Avenue from 48th to 59th Streets.

“We all know that during the holiday season, people come to take in the windows, to shop, but something for that special person, and it can get a little crowded on the sidewalk,” Marie Boster, President of the Fifth Avenue Association, told PIX11 News.

Other fun features of this Gift of Fifth program are the free personalized Christmas ornaments.

All these people were online to get one.

“This is a wonderful program,” Ricardo Negron, an employee of the Fifth Avenue Association, told PIX11 News. “This is New York.”

Fifth Avenue will be open to Vehicular traffic next Sunday, Christmas Eve.