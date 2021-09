NEW YORK — Latin American cuisine is as diverse as the varying nations that make up the region.

The commonality is that all of the dishes are rich in flavor and culture.

In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, PIX11’s Shirley Chan teamed up with chef and lifestyle expert Alejandra Ramos, who has been cooking since she was a kid and personalizes every dish with love and a story.

Watch the video above to learn how to make camarones enchilados with Chan and Ramos.