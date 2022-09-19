NEW YORK (PIX11) — The New York Latino Film Festival showcased Latino filmmakers and their stories from around the world.

Founder Calixto Chinchilla said this year’s festival opened with some testimonials of prominent Latinos, such as the former mayor of San Juan. Since the festival began in 1999, it has become one of the premier cultural events in the country, organizers said.

And this year, the event was at full capacity for the first time since the pandemic.

“The culture is ready to be back in theaters,” Chinchilla said about what stood out at this year’s festival.

Chinchilla joined New York Living Monday to talk about the highlights of this year’s event.

Watch the full interview in the video above.