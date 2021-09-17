Dance performance at iconic theater celebrates Hispanic heritage

LOWER EAST SIDE, Manhattan — It was just two days into Hispanic Heritage Month when a colorful and whimsical night of dance from Accent Dance NYC and the Teatro Latea celebrated all things Latinx.

The evening included the world premiere of a Mexican ballet called The Gift of the Alebriges, a cross between The Nutcracker and A Christmas Carol.

It follows a young boy through the pandemic and his birthday with Mexican folk art sculptures of mythical creatures. It was created by Mexican choreographer David Fernandez.

“There is so much I’d like to show about Mexico, and the only way I can do it is in choreography, Fernandez, speaking right before his premiere, told PIX11 News. “I want to show a little bit of this and a little bit of that with all the beautiful traditions,” he added.

This night of Hispanic dance is a first for Accent Dance NYC since the pandemic shut down live performances in early 2020 and so many of these dances were created virtually like one called Catalina.

“It’s a duet I made a year ago. We had to do it all virtual,” Jackson, who is both a dancer and the choreographer of Catalina, told PIX11 News. “It was in my living room,” she added.

Accent Dance NYC has presented performances to more than 4000 New York City school children in underserved communities and this performance will continue that tradition as part of Hispanic Heritage Month.

“Accent Dance NYC is dedicated to multiculturalism and we are just at the start of this Hispanic heritage month,” Andrea Ziegelman, executive and artistic director of Accent Dance NYC, told PIX11 News. “And it’s Important to celebrate such a vibrant part of the culture of New York City,” she added.

If you’d like to know more about upcoming Accent Dance NYC events this Hispanic Heritage Month, go to their website, Accent.Dance