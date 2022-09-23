NEW JERSEY (PIX11) — After a two-year hiatus, the Mexican Day Parade will be held Sunday in Passaic.

Many Mexican Americans in New Jersey are excited to join in on the festivities, and preparations are underway. For Tamara Morales, the parade’s organizer, the event means more than just taking pride in her Latina identity.

“Everything is being done in the legacy and name of my parents,” said Morales, whose parents founded the Organizacion de Mexicanos-Americanos Unidos.

The event will last the whole day, with a festival coming after the parade.

