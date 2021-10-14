Actor John Leguizamo refuses to be a ‘one trick pony’

NEW YORK — New York’s very own John Leguizamo has been a heavy hitter in the entertainment industry for more than 30 years.

Leguizamo’s credits include more than a hundred different roles across film and television, as well as multiple successful one-man shows on Broadway.

He’s taking a departure from his previous work with the gritty Spanish language film ‘Dark Blood,” and also spoke with the PIX11 Morning News about his Latino comic superhero, the people who inspire him and the push for more Latino representation in Hollywood.