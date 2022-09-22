Ye says he’s not done with politics just yet.

The “Yeezus” rapper, formerly known as Kanye West, said in a Thursday interview with ABC that he may make another political run at some point.

“Do you have future political aspirations?” asked “Good Morning America’s” Linsey Davis.

“Yes, absolutely,” Ye replied.

The 45-year-old music artist and fashion designer, a supporter of former President Trump, launched a long-shot White House bid in 2020, running under the Birthday Party. He had failed to make the ballot in most states and didn’t make a dent in any state race.

A day after the presidential election, Ye tweeted a message indicating he was eyeing the next White House contest, writing to his 31 million followers, “Kanye 2024.”