New York Gov. Kathy Hochul’s (D) lead over her Republican challenger, Rep. Lee Zeldin, is widening in the state’s gubernatorial race one week from the midterms, according to a new poll.

An Emerson College Polling-Pix11-The Hill survey released on Tuesday found 52 percent of very likely voters supported Hochul compared to 44 percent for Zeldin. Three percent said they were undecided.

When the poll factored in who undecided voters said they were leaning toward, Zeldin’s support rose to 45 percent, while Hochul’s rose to 54 percent.

Polling had shown the gubernatorial race in the deep-blue state tightening in recent weeks. Hochul has leaned into issues like abortion, Zeldin’s vote to overturn the 2020 election results and gun safety. Meanwhile, the Republican has featured crime prominently in his campaign.

An Emerson College Polling-Pix11-The Hill survey released last week, before a debate between Hochul and Zeldin, showed Hochul leading 50-44 percent.

Asked in the latest poll whether last week’s debate between the two changed their opinions, 26 percent it improved their view of Hochul, 35 percent said it worsened their opinion and 39 percent said it made no difference.

Meanwhile, 41 percent of respondents said the debate improved their opinion of Zeldin, 25 percent said it worsened their view and 34 percent said it made no difference.

“Hochul leads 70% to 26% among voters who said the debate makes no difference on their vote,” said Spencer Kimball, executive director of Emerson College Polling. He also noted that “male voters in New York are evenly split: 48% support Zeldin and 48% Hochul. Women voters are Hochul’s strong suit, she leads Zeldin by 16 points, 56% to 40%.”

The nonpartisan election handicapper Cook Political Report has rated the race as “likely Democrat.”

The Emerson College Polling-Pix11-The Hill New York poll surveyed 1,000 very likely voters from Oct. 28 to Oct. 31. The margin of error is plus or minus 3 percentage points.