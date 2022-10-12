Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson says he’s “really moved” by polls indicating support for him launching a potential White House bid, but he’s insisting that he’s not ready to hit the campaign trail anytime soon.

“As we get into the midterms, and even a couple of years ago, this idea and the question continues to pop up on whether or not I would run for president, would I seriously consider it,” the professional wrestler-turned-actor told CNN’s Jake Tapper in a Tuesday interview.

“And I have seriously considered it. You have to, when you start looking at some of these polls and these numbers creep up into the 46 percent, 50 percent of the country would vote for me should I run,” Johnson, 50, said.

“I’ve been really moved by that,” the “Black Adam” star added.

A poll released last year from the research platform Piplsay found that 45 percent of Americans expressed support for Hollywood celebrities, including Johnson and “The Wolf of Wall Street’s” Matthew McConaughey, pursuing political careers.

Without naming names, Johnson said he has been urged to run by “the most influential people in politics,” on both sides of the aisle.

“It’s so moving, man, and surreal. I don’t know anything about politics,” he said.

But Johnson — who’s publicly flirted with a political run for years — repeated recent remarks he’s made that a presidential bid is “off the table” in the near future.

“I’m a patriot, and I love our country, and I love everybody in it, regardless of color or culture. [I] don’t care what your bank account says, what kind of car you drive. But the most important job that I have is daddy,” the father of three said.

When pressed by Tapper whether he was “closing the door forever” on entering the political arena, Johnson replied, “No, not at all.”

“Thank you for clarifying that,” he told Tapper.

“For right now, for my daughters, it’s important that I’m home and that stability,” Johnson said. “It’s important for me to be there, and that’s the most important thing to me.”