Blast damages Dutch virus testing center; no one is hurt

AP Health
Posted: / Updated:

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — A blast smashed windows at a coronavirus testing center in a small town north of Amsterdam early Wednesday, police said. Nobody was hurt.

Police in the province of North Holland tweeted that “an explosive went off” near the testing center in Bovenkarspel just before 7 a.m.

Police cordoned off the area, which is 60 kilometers (40 miles) north of Amsterdam, and were investigating the cause of the blast.

In January, rioters torched a coronavirus test facility in the fishing village of Urk on the first night of a 9 p.m.-to-4:30 a.m. nationwide curfew imposed as part of the government’s latest coronavirus lockdown.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Don't Miss

Latest Video

New Yorkers protest outside governor's office, call for resignation

Ridership increases on subways and NYPD investigates another slashing

Devils welcome fans back as NJ arenas, stadiums open with limited capacity

Calls for Gov. Cuomo's resignation, impeachment intensify

Biden says US will enough vaccines for every adult by end of May

Brooklyn mom's home plagued by leaks

Mr. G's forecast

Prudential Center welcomes fans for Devils-Islanders

Ex-Councilman Wills considering running for old seat after overturned conviction