City Harvest mobile markets feed thousands of NYC families in need

PIX11 is partnering with City Harvest once again during Hunger Action Month to help and highlight the issue of food insecurity in New York City.

More than eight hundred people rely on the mobile market in Washington heights twice a month.

There are nine mobile markets across the city. Many people fill carts and baby carriages with produce to help feed their families.

According to Feeding America, since the beginning of the pandemic food insecurity has surged 41% overall in New York City—and 53% among NYC children. Dole is donating more than 280,000 pounds of food to City Harvest.