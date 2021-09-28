City Harvest Hunger Action Month: Chef McFarland shares recipes

September is City Harvest Hunger Action Month and although the month is coming to an end, we must continue to help feed the community.

Chefs, such as Ed McFarland, are helping the cause by donating food from their restaurants and volunteering.

McFarland spoke with PIX11 News about how people can continue to help as well as share recipes for his lobster nachos and shellfish stew.

Lobster Nachos

Ingredients:

  • 1 Plate of Crispy Tortilla Chips
  • 1.5 oz. Chopped Lobster
  • 6 oz. Lobster Cheese Sauce
  • ¼ c. Pico de Gallo
  • 6-7 slices Jalapeño
  • 1 t. Chopped Cilantro

Instructions:

  1. Lay chips on plate
  2. Heat up cheese sauce with lobster
  3. Spread pico de gallo evenly across chips
  4. Spread jalapeño evenly across chips
  5. Pour cheese sauce with lobster evenly across whole plate
  6. Sprinkle with chopped cilantro

Shellfish Stew In-House Recipe

Shellfish Stew Ingredients

  • 8 mussels
  • 4 clams
  • 1 scallop
  • 1 butterflied jumbo shrimp
  • 1 lobster claw
  • 1 T. olive oil
  • 6 oz. clam juice
  • 6 oz. lobster stock
  • Pinch anchovy

Shellfish Stew Instructions

  1. Parcook lobster claw for 5 minutes in boiling water
  2. Heat 12” sauté pan
  3. Add oil
  4. Sear scallop and shrimp
  5. Add mussels and clams
  6. Add clam juice and lobster stock
  7. Bring to a boil
  8. Add pinch of anchovy
  9. Add lobster claw
  10. Cover
  11. Once mussels and clams are open, plate the dish in a bowl
  12. Add roasted red pepper crostini on top of dish (recipe below)

Roasted Red Pepper Crostini Ingredients

  • 3 roasted red peppers
  • 1 oz. anchovies
  • 1 oz. parmesan cheese
  • 2 pinches of chives
  • 1-inch slice of Italian bread or baguette

Roasted Red Pepper Instructions

  • Toast Italian bread/baguette slice
  • Chop remaining ingredients
  • Mix remaining ingredients together
  • Spread across toasted Italian bread/baguette
