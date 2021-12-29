‘Yellowjackets’ star Sammi Hanratty talks suspenseful new series

Entertainment

Allen Levine

Posted: / Updated:

If you’ve seen the Showtime series “Yellowjackets” it should come as no surprise that it’s a huge hit.

A plane carrying a New Jersey high school girl’s soccer team crashes somewhere in a forest and the girls try to survive. The series cuts between their struggle then and up until 20 years later when their past comes back to haunt them.

Series star Sammi Hanratty, who plays young Misty, spoke with the PIX11 Morning News about the thrilling show and playing the teen version of Christina Ricci’s character.

