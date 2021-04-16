NEW YORK — Steve Austin may have retired from the wrestling world, but his impact on the sport is undeniable.

The wrestling champion spoke to PIX11 News to discuss the A&E Network and WWE Studios collaboration, which gives fans an exclusive look behind the curtain in a documentary series.

The “Biography” specials chronicle the success of several WWE legends, including Austin, Booker T, and Mick Foley.

He told PIX11’s Ojinika Obiekwe more about his wrestling career, his nickname “Stone Cold” Steve Austin, and what he’s been up to since leaving wrestling.

Catch more of his story Sunday night on A&E’s “Biography.”