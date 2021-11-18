‘Wonder Years’ stars Alley Mills and Dan Lauria reunite 30 years later for classic play

Back in 1988, actors Dan Lauria and Alley Mills famously teamed up as “husband and wife” in the classic television series “The Wonder Years.”

Now, the one-time TV couple is back together again, starring in the play “Morning’s At Seven” right here in New York City.

The actors spoke with the PIX11 Morning News about the play and working together again decades later.

Plus, the pair shared their thoughts on ABC’s new reimagined “Wonder Years” series, which original show star Fred Savage is executive producing.

“Morning’s At Seven” runs at the Theatre at St. Clement’s on West 46th Street now through Jan. 9, 2022.