Two talented black women are behind the Prime Video docuseries ‘Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls.’ Award-winning director Nneka Onuorah heads the production. Taking on the role of creative director is choreographer and dancer Tanisha Scott.

in the docuseries, music artist Lizzo sets a goal of finding dancers for her tour. However, she’s looking for a specific type who expresses the same body positivity as the multi-talented performer.

‘Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls’ is streaming on Prime Video.