Where and when to watch ‘Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer’

(Photo by NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images)

(NEXSTAR) – Set your DVRs: “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” will air before Thanksgiving this year.

The holiday classic, featuring Rudolph, Hermey, Yukon Cornelius and the rest of the gang, is scheduled to air on CBS on Monday, Nov. 22 at 8 p.m. ET.

If you miss it on CBS, don’t worry, Freeform will also be showing ‘Rudolph’ on:

Saturday, Dec. 4, 7:45 p.m. ET

Sunday, Dec. 5, 5:35 p.m. ET

Sunday, Dec. 19, 6:45 p.m. ET

Monday, Dec. 20, 5:15 p.m. ET

Friday, Dec. 24, 9:00 p.m. ET

Saturday, Dec. 25, 5:40 p.m. ET

Your other favorite holiday specials will be appearing in the coming weeks as well. Here’s where and when you can find “Frosty the Snowman” and “A Charlie Brown Christmas” this year:

‘Frosty the Snowman’

Frosty and his pals will air on CBS Friday, Nov. 26, at 8:00 p.m. CBS will also air the 1992 animated sequel, “Frosty Returns” immediately after on Nov. 26 at 8:30 p.m. ET/PT.

Freeform will be showing ‘Frosty’ on:

Saturday, Dec. 4, 7:10 p.m. ET

Sunday, Dec. 5, 5:00 p.m. ET

Sunday, Dec. 19, 6:10 p.m. ET

Monday, Dec. 20, 4:40 p.m. ET

Friday, Dec. 24, 8:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, Dec. 25, 5:05 p.m. ET

‘A Charlie Brown Christmas’

This iconic special will air on PBS and PBS Kids on Sunday, Dec. 19 at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Charlie Brown, Snoopy and the rest of the Peanuts gang will also celebrate the holidays with a new TV special this year.

Apple TV+ is creating a special for New year’s Eve called “For Auld Lang Syne,” the first Peanuts TV special without Charlie Brown’s or Snoopy’s names in the title, Variety reported.

Premiering on Dec. 10, the new special is the second New Year’s Eve-themed Peanuts installment after “Happy New Year, Charlie Brown,” which debuted on CBS in 1986.