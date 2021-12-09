Actress Ana Isabelle talks 'West Side Story' remake

It has been years in the remaking! Steven Spielberg’s “West Side Story” dances into theaters on Friday.
Actress and singer Ana Isabelle stars in the highly anticipated film and spoke with the PIX11 Morning News ahead of the release.
