It’s wedding time! With a traditional Nigerian wedding approaching, the Wheelers are formally introduced to Abishola’s family on the CBS sitcom “Bob Hearts Abishola.” Also, while Bob sets out to the market to fulfill Abishola’s bride price to demonstrate his serious intentions of marrying her, Abishola tries to keep the peace between her mother and Auntie Olu.

Stars Billy Gardell and Folake Olowofoyeku spoke to the PIX11 Morning News about the upcoming season of “Bob Hearts Abishola.”