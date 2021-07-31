Website offers $1,000 to watch ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ this summer

Ellen Pompeo attends the 34th annual PaleyFest: “Grey’s Anatomy” event at the Dolby Theatre on Sunday, March 19, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

NEW YORK — Looking for a summer job doing something you might be doing anyway?

NiceRx, a company that says it promotes affordable medication, is offering a lucky entrant a chance to get $1,000 just for watching long-running TV series “Grey’s Anatomy” all summer.

There is a task involved.

“We are looking to see who out of Dr. Meredith Grey and Dr. Miranda Bailey have saved the most lives since the show first aired in 2005,” NiceRx says. “We ask that the chosen fan keeps count over the course of 17 seasons to reveal which of these iconic doctors is the biggest life saver.”

So, if you’re up for the challenge, you can apply for this summer job at their website.

In addition to the cash, you’ll win a full year subscription to Netflix and a personalized Cameo message from one of the characters on the show.