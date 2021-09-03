Watch with Dan: September documentary picks: ‘Bob Ross,’ ‘High on the Hog,’ and ‘NYC Epicenters’

Watch with Dan is our PIX11 documentary club. Each month, PIX11 anchor Dan Mannarino chooses several documentaries for viewers to watch at home. Then the club comes together virtually to discuss the films. To take part in this month’s watch party, email dan@pix11.com.

Two of September’s picks are from club members. Here are the three: “Bob Ross: Happy Accidents, Betrayal and Greed,” “High on the Hog: How African American Cuisine Transformed America” and “NYC Epicenters: 9/11 – 2021 1/2.”

“Bob Ross: Happy Accidents, Betrayal and Greed”

This film brings us the shockingly untold story of the famous landscape artist Bob Ross. Beyond the iconic hairstyle, soothing voice and nostalgic paintings lies a mystery that many have yet to discover.

You can watch this on Netflix.

“High on the Hog: How African American Cuisine Transformed America”

This moving, four-part docuseries takes us on a culinary journey from Africa to the deep south to celebrate the courage, artistry and resourcefulness of African Americans, and their vital contribution to America’s kitchen.

You can also watch this pick on Netflix.

“NYC Epicenters: 9/11 – 2021 1/2″

This is another four-part docuseries brought to you by director Spike Lee. It weaves together the stories, memories and insights from those who were eyewitnesses to New York’s greatest challenges. Lee doesn’t shy away from controversy, and this series is no exception.

You can watch this pick on HBO.

Again, to join this month’s conversation, please email dan@pix11.com.