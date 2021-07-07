Watch with Dan: July docuseries pick: “The Sons of Sam”

It’s time to press play on this month’s “Watch with Dan” documentary club pick.

Each month, Dan Mannarino shares three must-see docs to check out.

The club, made up of PIX11 viewers, watch all three films at home. They then meet virtually at the end of the month to discuss takeaways, powerful moments and action points.

We’re changing it up for the month of July by choosing a docuseries: “The Sons of Sam: A Descent into Darkness.”

This is the story behind one of New York’s most notorious serial murderers.

The four-part docuseries starts with the arrest and conviction of David Berkowitz, but continues through the eyes of journalist and author Maury Terry, who was convinced that the murders were linked to a satanic cult.

To take part in the discussion about this true crime series, email to Dan@pix11.com and explain why you’d like to join the chat.