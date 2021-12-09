Watch: ‘A Charlie Brown Christmas: Live on Stage’ cast perform in PIX Plaza

It’s beginning to look and sound a lot like Christmas, and if we’re being specific, we mean “A Charlie Brown Christmas.”

We know this because Snoopy and his lovable friends are back in town celebrating the holidays in “A Charlie Brown Christmas:: Live on Stage.”

The talented young cast performed a number from the show for the PIX11 Morning News to get us in the spirit.

“A Charlie Brown Christmas: Live on Stage” is currently playing in Westchester at the Chappaqua Performing Arts Center through Dec. 19, 2021.

Performances at the Palladium Times Square in New York City begin Dec. 21 and run until Dec. 24.

Tickets start at $25 and are available now through Ticketmaster.

