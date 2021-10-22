Versatile voiceover actress Kimiko Glenn talks reprising ‘Baby Shark’ role

NEW YORK — Actress Kimiko Glenn may best be known for her live action role in Netflix’s hit series “Orange is the New Black,” but the versatile talent has also made a name for herself in the animation world.

From Oscar-winning phenomenon “Spider-Man: Into the Spiderverse” to “Bojack Horseman,” Glenn is no stranger to captivating audiences with her voice. And that work includes a role as a global phenomenon — Baby Shark.

Glenn talked with the PIX11 Morning News about reprising her role in the second season of the smash “Baby Shark’s Big Show,” which airs regularly on both Nickelodeon and Nick Jr.