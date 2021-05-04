May the Fourth be with you: USPS offers ‘Star Wars’ stamps

(WSYR-TV) — Tuesday is a day Star Wars fans look forward to every year: May the Fourth be with you!

In celebration of May 4, the USPS is offering something special for stamp collectors. On Tuesday, the postal service is rolling out a pane of 20 Forever stamps featuring 10 different Star Wars droids.

Stamps vary in height to suit the proportions of each droid. Each character is set against a soft-focus background that evokes memorable adventures.

The designer chose to feature the droids as a nod to the Lucas films, and Disney’s dedication to STEM learning.

Lucasfilm, the studio that created the “Star Wars” franchise, is celebrating its 50th anniversary in 2021.

Customers can purchase stamps and other philatelic products through the Postal Store at usps.com/shopstamps, by calling 800-STAMP24 (800-782-6724) or at Post Office locations nationwide.