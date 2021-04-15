Tribute planned for ‘That Thing You Do,’ Fountains of Wayne’s Adam Schlesinger, who died of COVID-19

Entertainment

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Rachel Bloom Adam Schlesinger, Jack Dolgen

FILE – Adam Schlesinger, winner of the awards for outstanding original music and lyrics for “Crazy Ex Girlfriend,” in the press room at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on Sept. 14, 2019. An eclectic lineup of musicians is turning out for an online tribute to Adam Schlesinger, the prolific songwriter who died a year ago of COVID-19. Members of the Monkees, R.E.M., Dashboard Confessional and the Black Keys are expected, along with Sean Ono Lennon, Courtney Love, Drew Carey and Rachel Bloom. The ‘musical celebration’ will premiere May 5 on the Rolling Live platform. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Members of the Monkees, R.E.M., Dashboard Confessional and The Black Keys are turning out for a virtual tribute concert next month for Adam Schlesinger, who died of COVID-19 a year ago.

“Adam Schlesinger, A Musical Celebration, Virtual Show” will premiere May 5 on the Rolling Live platform, with proceeds going to MusiCares and the venue The Bowery Electric.

Schlesinger, a prolific songwriter, was best known for his band Fountains of Wayne but was a producer and writer for several projects, including the television series “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend,” whose star, Rachel Bloom, is booked for the tribute.

Others who will perform or pay tribute include Courtney Love, Sean Ono Lennon, Drew Carey, Chris Carrabba of Dashboard Confessional, Peter Buck of R.E.M., Patrick Carney of the Black Keys, Mickey Dolenz of the Monkees, James Iha of Smashing Pumpkins, Ben Lee and Taylor Hanson. The lineup is expected to expand.

The tribute is being organized by Jody Porter, Schlesinger’s former bandmate in Fountains of Wayne.

“This is a proper musical send-off for my soul brother with a bunch of talented and groovy guests that would make Adam wince,” Porter said.

Share this story

New Jersey Videos

NJ hospital offers first-ever test for COVID antibodies post-vaccine

Gov. Murphy proposes new ambitious gun control, safety measures for New Jersey

Dog rescued after paw gets stuck on escalator at Journal Square PATH Station

NJ congressman talks congestion pricing surcharges for Garden State drivers

Rearview mirror law in the spotlight amid Daunte Wright's death

Jersey City restaurant facing claims of racial double-standard for customers

More New Jersey

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Global Coronavirus Tracker

Full Coronavirus Tracking Map.
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.

Don't Miss