Broadway’s brightest stars light up the American Songbook at NJPAC. Host Ted Chapin is joined by special guests James Monroe Iglehart and Jim Dale for scintillating conversation and song.

That charisma. That smile. That voice! James Monroe Iglehart is best known for his Tony-winning triumph as Genie in Broadway’s Aladdin. He’s also starred in “Hamilton” and “Chicago” and guest starred in “Freestyle Love Supreme.” Most recently, James appears in the new season of “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” and Disney’s “Disenchanted.”