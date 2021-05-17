TikTok therapy: Pros and cons of using the social media app for mental health

NEW YORK — The TikTok app will be turning three years old this August, and in that short period of time, it has amassed nearly 700 million users who tune in for everything from dance videos to babies and animals.

However TikTok isn’t all fun and games.

As we continue to raise awareness about mental health during the month of May, the social networking app is quickly becoming a place to turn for therapy.

Dr. Amanda Fialk, chief of clinical services at The Dorm, a treatment community for young adults, discusses the pros and cons of TikTok therapy.

