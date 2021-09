David Henrie has been magical ever since we fell in love with him on “Wizards of Waverly Place” and watched him on “How I Met Your Mother.”

However, in his latest role, it looks like he’s in need of a little bail money.

The actor, producer and director spoke with PIX11 News to discuss his upcoming drama “This is the Year.”

Henrie’s film “This is the Year” hits theaters, video-on-demand and all digital platforms on Friday, Sept. 24.