You know movies which take place in cornfields are rarely comedies…right? Well, that’s the backdrop of Theo Rossi’s new film ‘Escape the Field.’ The actor reveals what it was like shooting it early on during the pandemic. The entire mystery/psychological thriller was filmed outside in a cornfield in Canada.

Rossi stars alongside Shane West, Jordan Claire Robbins, Tahirah Sharif, Julian Feder, and Elena Juatco. ‘Escape the Field’ is in theaters May 6 and also available On Demand and Digital.