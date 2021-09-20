‘The Wonder Years’: Actress Milan Ray talks show reboot

He’s got a crush on her, but the real question is does she even notice?
Actress Milan Ray spoke with PIX11 News to discuss the upcoming series “The Wonder Years.”
Catch Ray and the rest of the cast of “The Wonder Years,” which premieres Sept. 22.
by: Ojinika Obiekwe, Marcia ParrisPosted: / Updated:
He’s got a crush on her, but the real question is does she even notice?
Actress Milan Ray spoke with PIX11 News to discuss the upcoming series “The Wonder Years.”
Catch Ray and the rest of the cast of “The Wonder Years,” which premieres Sept. 22.