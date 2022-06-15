NEW YORK (PIX11) — “The Wendy Williams Show” will air its final episode on Friday, concluding a 13-season run, according to reports.

The daytime talk show has aired all season without host Wendy Williams, who has been battling health issues.

Williams will not be present for the Friday finale, though the episode will feature a video tribute honoring her impact, according to Variety, which first reported the show’s conclusion.

Rather, the show’s swan song will be hosted by Sherri Shepherd, who has been among a rotation of guest hosts filling in for Williams this season. Shepherd is set to launch her own nationally-syndicated talk show in the fall, filling the time slot vacated by “The Wendy Williams Show,” according to Variety.

After making her name as a New York City radio DJ with a gift for frank celebrity interviews and outspoken pop culture takes, Williams rose to national prominence with the coast-to-coast syndication of her daytime TV talker in 2009.

But Williams, 57, has reportedly faced mounting health problems in recent years, including the autoimmune disorder Graves’ disease, as well as struggles with substance abuse. She has also experienced legal and financial woes, telling rapper Fat Joe during a recent Instagram Live conversation that she had only $2 to her name, according to Variety.

Williams’ publicist did not respond to Variety’s request for comment on the show’s conclusion.