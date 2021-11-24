‘The Waltons’ Homecoming’: Christian Finlayson talks CW made-for-TV movie special

Nearly 50 years ago, television audiences first got to meet the Waltons, a close-knit family living on the mountainside of Virginia.

Back in the 1970s, viewers tuned in to watch the Waltons go through tough times, happy times and sad times as a family.

The show was the must-see TV of its generation. Fast forward to present day, and the CW is bringing them back in the special “The Waltons’ Homecoming,” the network’s first ever made-for-TV movie.

Actor Christian Finlayson spoke with the PIX11 Morning News about what viewers can expect.

Catch “The Walton’s Homecoming” Sunday, Nov. 28 at 8 p.m. on PIX11 or your local CW station.

