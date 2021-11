It has been quite a journey for PIX11 News’ friend Steve Wilkos.

He spent seven years in the Marines, 12 years with the Chicago Police Department, several years as a bodyguard on “The Jerry Springer Show,” and he’s now on his 15th season of “The Steve Wilkos Show.”

Wilkos spoke with PIX11 News to give details on what’s happening this season.

Check out new episodes of “The Steve Wilkos Show” weekdays at noon on PIX11.