MANHATTAN (PIX11) — There’ll be no more trouble in River City after the 3 p.m. Sunday matinee finishes and the 76 trombones will be silenced.

After 419 performances, the Broadway revival of “The Music Man,” which is credited with playing a big role in bringing Broadway back after its 18-month pandemic shut down, is coming to an end.

Producers reportedly decided not to try to recast to the enormously popular stars, Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster.

Many of those on line for the final performance Sunday had seen the show multiple times. Ellen Dweck was there for a 40th time. She splurged on a front row seat for $799.

“This is such a joyful, exuberant show,” Dweck said.

Kathy Lamb couldn’t remember whether she’s seen the show seven or eight times, she loves it so.

“It sounds corny, but it’s a real, feel-good show,” Lamb said. “You come out with a sense of hope. Terrific.”

Vicki Davison and Tracy Pomeroy husbands bought the pair tickets to “The Music Man” as Christmas presents because they both love Hugh Jackman so much. It’s their fifth time the pair, who are from Charlotte, North Carolina, have seen the show.

PIX11 News asked if their husbands ever got jealous of Jackman. Davison replied with a chuckle.

“It’s who you come home with, not who you’re thinking about that matters,” she said.

Her friend added about her husband, “After 50 years, I’ll keep him.”

Amid all the laughter, this was a bittersweet time for these super fans who were singing their favorite songs from the show. Lisa Crockett, who has seen the show five times, sang “Till There Was You” together with a friend.

“Two hours plus of pure joy in a world that doesn’t always offer that,” she said.