‘The Magic Garden’ hopes to make comeback with animated series

It’s been nearly 50 years since “The Magic Garden” made its debut!

From 1972 to 1984, it was a magical time for PIX11.

The airwaves were filled with laughter, storytelling and a lot of music.

The beloved live-action children’s series still has fans nostalgic over the last five decades.

The dynamic duo of Paula Janis and Carole Demas spoke with PIX11 News to announce plans for the animated, reimagined version of “The Magic Garden” and what it will look like.

The new, animated series can become a reality with some crowdfunding. Visit TheNewMagicGarden.com to contribute. 

