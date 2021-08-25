‘The J Team’: Actress Tisha Campbell-Martin talks playing a villainess, working with JoJo Siwa in new movie

Her list of film and television credits is long, but Tisha Campbell-Martin is best known for shows such as “Martin” and “My Wife and Kids” as well as on the big screen in “Little Shop of Horrors” and “House Party.”

Campbell-Martin is now starring in a new, live-action musical “The J Team.”

The actress, singer, producer and director spoke with PIX11 News about her new film, its message and what viewers can expect.

Catch the movie “The J Team,” which streams exclusively on Paramount+ beginning Friday, Sept. 3.

