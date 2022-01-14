‘The Equalizer’: Laya DeLeon Hayes talks hit show

Laya DeLeon Hayes already has a long list of credits in showbiz, including “Raven’s Home,” “Liv and Maddie,” “Quantico,” “Chicago Fire,” and “Grey’s Anatomy.” 

She’s also the voice of the beloved animated character “Doc McStuffins.”

This teen star also plays “Delilah,” in “The Equalizer.”

DeLeon Hayes spoke with the PIX11 Morning News about the show and the dynamic between her character and her mother, The Equalizer, played by Queen Latifah. 

Catch more of DeLeon Hayes on “The Equalizer” Sunday nights on CBS.

