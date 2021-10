Season two of the hit action drama “The Equalizer” premieres Sunday, and we can’t wait to check it out!

Just days ago, the show was filming at PIX Plaza.

While we wait to see how it turns out, PIX11 News spoke with actor Tory Kittles, who gave us the rundown on what viewers can expect this season.

Catch Kittle on “The Equalizer” when it premieres Sunday night on CBS.