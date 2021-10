Fans of “The Blacklist” are having the best week ever because the show returns for its ninth season Thursday night.

Of course “Red,” played by James Spader, will be back and so will his loyal, right-hand man “Dembe.”

The actor behind the talent, Hisham Tawfiq, spoke with PIX11 News to discuss what fans can expect this season.

Catch season nine of “The Blacklist” Thursday on NBC.